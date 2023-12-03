Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 94,231 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,231 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.65% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UAPR. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000.

BATS:UAPR opened at $26.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.22.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

