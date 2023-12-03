Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.49% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $240,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $423,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 267,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 74,541 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $29.95 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $31.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $982.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

