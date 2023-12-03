Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 11,372 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJN. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,013.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJN opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.1007 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.