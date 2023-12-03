Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,598 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 1.57% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 220,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $739,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of XLSR stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $44.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.48.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.