Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $49.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

