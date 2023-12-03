ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,128,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.03% of ONE Gas worth $86,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 34.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter worth about $872,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $59.74 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $84.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average of $72.61.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

