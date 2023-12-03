O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 219 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $201.77 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.92 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.86.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

