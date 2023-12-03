O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $517,000 Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Cabot by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 26.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cabot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cabot from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $77.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.25. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 20.65%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

