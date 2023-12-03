O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $495,000 Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,455 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $3,496,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGLE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $47.87 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The firm has a market cap of $475.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.59. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Stories

