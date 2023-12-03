O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 197.2% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 63,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42,428 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,143,000 after purchasing an additional 32,112 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 74,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $98.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.76.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

