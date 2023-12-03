O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,557 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.8 %

APO stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.81.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 111.10%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.