O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 592,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.6 %

PEG opened at $63.42 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,722 shares of company stock worth $296,348 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

