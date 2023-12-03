O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.7% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

EXAS stock opened at $67.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average is $79.14. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41.

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

