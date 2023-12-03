Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on December 22nd

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.

Northrim BanCorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 51.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $56.46.

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.80 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda C. Thomas sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $48,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 22.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

