Northern Trust Corp Has $52.25 Million Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,207,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.93% of CNO Financial Group worth $52,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 74,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 74,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John R. Kline sold 6,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $170,463.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,659.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,236 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.13. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.71 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

