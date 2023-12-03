Northern Trust Corp Has $49.44 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.70% of Curtiss-Wright worth $49,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,719,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,071,000 after buying an additional 23,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after buying an additional 141,697 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,957,000 after buying an additional 341,470 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 2.4 %

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $219.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.84. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.76 and a fifty-two week high of $219.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.25.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

