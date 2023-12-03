Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,464,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Starwood Property Trust worth $47,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,314,000 after purchasing an additional 474,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,404,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,592,000 after purchasing an additional 254,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,703,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,795 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $411,873.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,035,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

STWD opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.