Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,271,000 after buying an additional 6,322,462 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,803,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,497,000 after acquiring an additional 354,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,799,000 after purchasing an additional 94,702 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $306,406.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,494.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $306,406.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,494.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $25,067.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,015.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,924 shares of company stock worth $1,600,762 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NOG stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.35. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.83.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 19.56%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

