Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.01

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.01 and traded as high as $7.34. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 20,128 shares.

Nicholas Financial Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01.

Institutional Trading of Nicholas Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 60.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nicholas Financial during the second quarter worth $98,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nicholas Financial during the second quarter worth $104,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicholas Financial during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nicholas Financial by 12.4% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 103,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

