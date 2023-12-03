NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Holdings Trimmed by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 10,934 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,306 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 90,366 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $5,878,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 969.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 384,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 348,743 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 59,319 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 102.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,049 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 7.9 %

NYSE:NEP opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.60. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $80.01.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.66%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 260.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEP. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

