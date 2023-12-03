NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.15

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.15 and traded as high as $2.17. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 1,755 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetSol Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NetSol Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.29% of NetSol Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Featured Stories

