NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,259 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,990 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of NetApp worth $12,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 748 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $352,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,136 shares in the company, valued at $21,327,298.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,376 shares of company stock worth $5,217,468 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.67. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.63.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

