MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Matson worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 43.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 41.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 39.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,524.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $31,006.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,524.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $1,040,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,690.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Matson stock opened at $98.07 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $98.11. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.28.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MATX. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

