MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 420 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of CBIZ worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBIZ

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $397,173.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $215,926.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,156,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $397,173.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,522,473.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,019 shares of company stock valued at $682,921 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CBZ. Sidoti upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBIZ Price Performance

CBIZ stock opened at $58.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $58.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.75.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.53 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

