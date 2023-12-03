Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $498.21

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 498.21 ($6.29) and traded as high as GBX 534 ($6.74). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 533.80 ($6.74), with a volume of 2,299,272 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Melrose Industries to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.63) to GBX 540 ($6.82) in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MRO

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

Melrose Industries Announces Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 488.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 498.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of £7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -26,690.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Lis sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 542 ($6.85), for a total transaction of £115,988 ($146,504.99). In related news, insider David Lis sold 21,400 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 542 ($6.85), for a total value of £115,988 ($146,504.99). Also, insider Justin Dowley bought 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 463 ($5.85) per share, for a total transaction of £7,537.64 ($9,520.83). Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Melrose Industries

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.