Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $498.21

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 498.21 ($6.29) and traded as high as GBX 534 ($6.74). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 533.80 ($6.74), with a volume of 2,299,272 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Melrose Industries to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.63) to GBX 540 ($6.82) in a research note on Monday, September 11th.
Melrose Industries Stock Performance
Melrose Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30,000.00%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider David Lis sold 21,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 542 ($6.85), for a total transaction of £115,988 ($146,504.99). Also, insider Justin Dowley bought 1,628 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 463 ($5.85) per share, for a total transaction of £7,537.64 ($9,520.83). Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company's stock.
About Melrose Industries
Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.
