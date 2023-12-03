Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.84

Shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.84 and traded as high as $9.63. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 89,450 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Medallion Financial Stock Performance
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.
Medallion Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.
Institutional Trading of Medallion Financial
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,909,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 478.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 68,549 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Medallion Financial Company Profile
Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.
