Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Position Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 43,369 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Marathon Oil worth $10,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $32.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,010,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,655.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,470 shares of company stock worth $9,341,479. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

