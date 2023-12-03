Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $604.01

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 604.01 ($7.63) and traded as high as GBX 634 ($8.01). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 633.60 ($8.00), with a volume of 1,446,397 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAND shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.87) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Land Securities Group to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.47) to GBX 650 ($8.21) in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 649 ($8.20).

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 601.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 603.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -772.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is -4,756.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Land Securities Group

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Miles Roberts purchased 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 653 ($8.25) per share, with a total value of £23,801.85 ($30,064.23). Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

