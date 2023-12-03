JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,204,024 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,979,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204,024 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.29% of Clear Secure worth $45,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on YOU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of YOU stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,099.00 and a beta of 1.59. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $160.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.81 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

