JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 281.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.78% of DXC Technology worth $42,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 27,781 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DXC Technology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 432.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.90. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXC. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

