JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 969,437 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,178,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 969,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.44% of Cousins Properties worth $49,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,940,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,303,000 after acquiring an additional 315,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,906,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,603,000 after acquiring an additional 412,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,788,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,465,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,999,000 after acquiring an additional 73,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 11.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,498,000 after acquiring an additional 330,967 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

NYSE:CUZ opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.24. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $28.66.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.95%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

