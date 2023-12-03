JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $145.08

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.08 ($1.83) and traded as high as GBX 160.40 ($2.03). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 157.05 ($1.98), with a volume of 16,065,674 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 372.14 ($4.70).

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The company has a market cap of £8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,008.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 138.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 144.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

