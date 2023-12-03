Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 98,786.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,078,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,921,191,000 after purchasing an additional 363,709,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 726,875 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 861.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 547,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,622,000 after purchasing an additional 490,623 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 101.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,119,000 after purchasing an additional 433,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $160.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $192.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.33.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

