iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $166.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $141.44 and a 1 year high of $167.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.38 and a 200-day moving average of $158.71.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

