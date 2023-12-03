iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 56,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 32,894 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.86 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

