iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $10,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 982,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,377,000 after buying an additional 36,126 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 243,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after buying an additional 62,044 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 42,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,154,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,600,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $143.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

