Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 71,097 Shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,097 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AltC Acquisition were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the second quarter worth $116,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition during the first quarter worth $134,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in AltC Acquisition by 47.6% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in AltC Acquisition by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 46,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 20,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

AltC Acquisition Stock Performance

AltC Acquisition stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.77.

AltC Acquisition Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

