Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 63,586 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,586 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Newell Brands worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 233.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 181.0% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James cut Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Newell Brands Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.90%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

