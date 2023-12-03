Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,629 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $39.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.75. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $39.29.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

