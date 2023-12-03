Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 18,426 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,426 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 2.72% of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 437.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 59,294 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $611,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Price Performance

ACWF stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87. iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index.

