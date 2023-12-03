Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,037,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,317,000 after buying an additional 2,497,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,693,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,132,000 after buying an additional 129,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,583,000 after buying an additional 54,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,102,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.9 %

AMG opened at $136.81 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $180.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.89. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

