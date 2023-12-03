Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 116.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Saia by 1,684.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 1,084.4% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Saia by 382.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $416.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $396.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.52. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.02 and a twelve month high of $443.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIA

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.