Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 1,977.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of RBC Bearings worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RBC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.17.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC opened at $264.37 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $264.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.36.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, VP John J. Feeney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total value of $76,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 880 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total value of $210,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total value of $76,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,867 shares of company stock worth $4,605,153 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RBC Bearings

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.