Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 50,929 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,066 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,929 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,903,971 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $787,993,000 after buying an additional 1,443,514 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,507 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after buying an additional 221,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,547,650 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $147,795,000 after buying an additional 277,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.95.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

