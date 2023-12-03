Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 42,592 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,592 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,707,000 after buying an additional 1,845,507 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,288,000 after buying an additional 92,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,167,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,291,000 after buying an additional 72,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,807,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,194 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 372.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,254,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,556 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPRT opened at $24.55 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

