Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 39,264 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,544 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,264 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,786,000 after acquiring an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PATH. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

UiPath Stock Up 26.7 %

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $25.04 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $25.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 779,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 779,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,143,754 shares in the company, valued at $18,414,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,000 shares of company stock worth $6,782,200. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

