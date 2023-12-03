Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 27.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 259.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ASR opened at $235.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $314.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.75 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $371.57 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 21.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $5.7115 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.65. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Featured Stories

