Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $3.61 Million in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 138,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.17% of Six Flags Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Six Flags Entertainment

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $284,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE SIX opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 2.12. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $547.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.76 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. Equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIX shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

