Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 428.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 107,591 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 48.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 644.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.07%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

