Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in U. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 71,678.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,719 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE U opened at $32.52 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 25,768 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,030,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $588,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,211,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $128,455,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,902 shares of company stock valued at $26,424,312 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Unity Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

